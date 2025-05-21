Left Menu

Revolutionary CAR T-cell Therapy by Burjeel Medical City Promises Major Cost Reductions

Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has unveiled an innovative CAR T-cell therapy for blood cancers, drastically cutting treatment costs. This advancement solidifies the UAE's stance as a leader in cellular therapies and medical innovation, with potential global export opportunities and applications in broader cancer treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:01 IST
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a groundbreaking development, Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has introduced an innovative CAR T-cell therapy aimed at treating blood cancers. This new therapy promises to slash treatment costs by up to 90 percent, marking a monumental step toward integrating biopharmaceutical industries within the UAE, bolstering both healthcare and economic security in the region.

During the Make it in the Emirates forum held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Dr. Ajlan Al Zaki, the hospital's Director of the Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Cellular Therapy, highlighted the event's significance as a launchpad for this cutting-edge treatment. The therapy involves re-engineering a patient's T-cells to recognize cancer cells, offering a strategic avenue for local CAR T-cell manufacturing and potential exports to global markets.

The initiative not only underscores the UAE's role as a leading hub for advanced therapies but also paves the way for scientific collaboration worldwide. Al Zaki, with his rich clinical experience from institutions like Stanford and MD Anderson Cancer Center, remains committed to advancing affordable cancer care, as this personalized medicine continues to evolve.

CAR T-cell therapy, regarded as a precision medicine breakthrough, shows high promise in treating hard-to-cure blood cancers with its single-session administration and impressive recovery rates. The program highlights Abu Dhabi's growing influence in cancer treatment research, supporting the localization of high-tech medical solutions and fostering national expertise.

Originally tailored for blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, the therapy's scope is expanding to address solid tumors, paving the way for treatments of conditions like glioblastoma and metastatic cancers. Dr. Al Zaki also noted AI's increasing role in genomic analysis, complemented by advanced gene-editing tools like CRISPR, to enhance cancer treatment effectiveness.

Collaborative efforts with global scientific entities and organizations like Caring Cross are crucial to manufacturing these therapies locally, ensuring broader regional access. This drives an inclusive approach to making advanced cancer care available beyond the confines of select international institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

