Tragedy Strikes: A Targeted Antisemitic Attack Shock Washington, DC

US President Donald Trump has publicly condemned the recent violent events labeled as antisemitic killings in Washington, DC, calling them 'horrible' and declaring, 'Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.' The statement was made on the Truth Social platform on Thursday.

According to Israeli state media TPS-IL, two staff members from the Israeli embassy were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night. Both Israeli and US officials have identified the act as a targeted antisemitic attack. The victims, a young couple reportedly set to become engaged, were shot at close range while leaving an event at the museum, as confirmed by Tal Naim Cohen, an Israeli embassy spokesperson.

In response to the tragedy, Israeli President Isaac Herzog emphasized the unity between the US and Israel in defending shared values. Herzog expressed his devastation over the incident, labeling it a 'despicable act of hatred and antisemitism' in a statement issued on X. He extended condolences and support to the victims' families and the Jewish community.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced via X that an active investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice. Washington, DC, Police Chief Pamela Smith revealed that the attack occurred as the victims exited the museum, and Elias Rodriquez, the 30-year-old suspect, was apprehended after entering the museum and discarding the weapon. The gunman reportedly chanted political slogans during the crime.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter detailed the personal tragedy, noting that the male victim had intended to propose to his partner next week. The attack occurred on the same evening as an American Jewish Committee event, raising further security concerns. Eyewitnesses reported that the accused pretended to be a bystander before admitting to the crime under false motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)