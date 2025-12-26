Outrage in Odisha: Villagers Protest Against Rising Cases of Crime Against Minors

A concerning incident has emerged from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly suffered sexual assault by a 26-year-old man. In the aftermath, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison, her condition now critical as she receives medical care.

This disturbing episode has unfolded alongside another tragic case in Chandbali, involving the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. The community has erupted in outrage, catalyzing action and investigations by the local police. One suspect has been apprehended in each case.

Authorities have prioritized these incidents, designating the latter as a 'Red Flag' case to ensure a rapid investigation and speedy judicial process. Protests have been sparked, with opposition groups observing a bandh to demand justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)