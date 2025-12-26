Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Villagers Protest Against Rising Cases of Crime Against Minors

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man in Odisha, leading her to attempt suicide by consuming poison. The incident has triggered widespread outrage amid another case involving the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Bhadrak district. Authorities are conducting investigations into both cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:20 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Villagers Protest Against Rising Cases of Crime Against Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning incident has emerged from Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly suffered sexual assault by a 26-year-old man. In the aftermath, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison, her condition now critical as she receives medical care.

This disturbing episode has unfolded alongside another tragic case in Chandbali, involving the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. The community has erupted in outrage, catalyzing action and investigations by the local police. One suspect has been apprehended in each case.

Authorities have prioritized these incidents, designating the latter as a 'Red Flag' case to ensure a rapid investigation and speedy judicial process. Protests have been sparked, with opposition groups observing a bandh to demand justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025