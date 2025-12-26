Nation Mourns: Tragic Nightclub Fire in Goa Claims 25 Lives

In a tragic incident, a fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claimed 25 lives, stirring national mourning. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described the event as a tragedy for the entire nation.

The fire occurred on December 6 and coincided with an anti-drug campaign event at the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court, attended by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The CJI expressed deep condolences for the young lives lost and emphasized the gravity of the situation.

The police have arrested eight individuals in connection to the fire, including siblings Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were apprehended after fleeing to Thailand. The case highlights the ongoing conversation about nightclub safety and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)