KTR Unveils Singidi Collective: Telangana's Leap into Sustainable Fashion

KT Rama Rao launched Singidi Collective, a sustainable fashion brand from Telangana, celebrating eco-friendly practices and local craftsmanship. The brand focuses on natural dyes, organic textiles, and ethical production. It marks a significant move towards preserving cultural heritage and promoting environmentally responsible fashion choices.

Updated: 26-12-2025 19:20 IST
BRS leader KTR launches singidi collective (Photo: @KTRBRS/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an ambitious move to rejuvenate Telangana's handloom legacy and foster eco-friendly consumption, KT Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS), inaugurated Singidi Collective. This newly launched sustainable fashion brand aims to uphold indigenous craftsmanship and natural dye techniques, as announced by BRS on Friday.

Addressing the launch event, KTR applauded the initiative, asserting that Telangana has long been a pioneer in textile innovation, citing Ikkat and Gollabama as key milestones. He emphasized that Singidi Collective embodies the future of this heritage by integrating traditional natural dyeing with modern design. He added that it is encouraging to see young entrepreneurs creating brands anchored in economic viability and ethical values, asserting, 'This is more than fashion; it is a declaration of sustainability and respect for our artisans.'

Inspired by the Telangana term for 'rainbow,' Singidi offers a vibrant range of natural hues sourced entirely from plants, roots, and flowers, deliberately avoiding hazardous synthetic chemicals. The brand uniquely marries cultural preservation with environmental conscientiousness, with each garment narrating its organic origin story. Founder Vishwa Saradhi commented on the intent to challenge conventional fashion choices and reconnect with methods honoring both the environment and artisans. Their collections are the culmination of extensive research into forgotten dye recipes and traditional weaving techniques. Saradhi expressed gratitude for KTR's strong advocacy for the handloom sector, helping elevate Telangana's artisanship on the global stage.

The collection presents gender-neutral, contemporary designs using hand-spun, hand-woven materials, appealing to a consumer base that prioritizes authenticity, origin, and narrative. Hyderabad-based Singidi Collective dedicates itself to sustainable fashion through organic cotton, natural dyes, and handloom textiles, embracing a philosophy of 'conscious living rooted in culture.' The brand partners directly with artisan groups to craft ethically produced and environmentally beneficial apparel. (ANI)

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

