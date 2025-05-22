Left Menu

Bangladesh Army Chief Advocates December Elections Amid Political Tensions

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman pushes for December elections amidst political unrest, as different parties diverge on election reforms. The interim government allegedly backs contentious positions, intensifying tensions. Meanwhile, discussions on Myanmar's humanitarian corridor persist, with emphasis on decisions from an elected government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:21 IST
Bangladesh Army Chief Advocates December Elections Amid Political Tensions
Bangladesh Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman (File Image) (Photo Credit: X/@BangladeshArmy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the midst of persistent political turmoil and uncertainty over the next parliamentary elections, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has reiterated his intention for elections to be held by December this year, according to local media sources. The General maintains that an elected government should steer the country's future.

His remarks came during an address to officers at the Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday, attended by army personnel in person and online. This call for timely elections aligns with demands from several political factions, such as Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), with opposing parties advocating for electoral reforms first.

The interim government under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus reportedly supports the reformist National Citizens Party (NCP), leading to BNP protests. General Waqar-uz-Zaman also addressed regional issues, underscoring the need for any humanitarian action in Myanmar's Rakhine State to be legitimately decided by an elected government, emphasizing respect for national interests.

Furthermore, the General condemned organized violence, asserting the army's stricter enforcement of law and order. The backdrop of this political discourse is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting by a student-led movement last year, which resulted in an interim government led by Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

