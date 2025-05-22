Left Menu

Tragedy at the Capital: Embassy Staff Shot in D.C.

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot near Washington's Jewish Museum in what is being investigated as an anti-Semitic attack. Leaders condemned the violence, urging justice. The incident highlights risks faced by Israeli diplomats worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST
Visuals from shooting outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC (Photo credit: X/@GovMikeHuckabee). Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic incident near Washington, D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed on Tuesday night. The attack, which officials suspect to be anti-Semitic in nature, occurred outside the museum located on F Street, near an FBI office building, around 9:15 p.m. local time. The victims were reportedly leaving a museum event when the shooting took place.

The embassy spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the Israeli ambassador was not at the scene during the time of the incident. Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota expressed her condemnation of the act on social media, calling the attack 'senseless'. She stated that their priority is uncovering more details and bringing justice to the grieving families, and urged for public prayers.

The White House issued a strong condemnation of the violence. President Donald J. Trump decried the attack, attributing it to anti-Semitism, and emphasized the need to end such incidents. He conveyed his sympathies to the victims' families and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to eradicate hatred and radicalism. Senator Marco Rubio also denounced the attack, pledging to pursue those responsible. Meanwhile, Israeli political figure Gideon Sa'ar expressed his dismay, stressing continued cooperation with American authorities and reaffirming a firm stance against terrorism. Investigations are underway as authorities work towards bringing the perpetrator to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

