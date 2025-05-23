Left Menu

High-Stakes Rome Talks: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Poised to Resume

The US and Iran are set to begin another round of indirect talks in Rome, amid growing tensions over uranium enrichment. Facilitated by Oman, the negotiations aim to revive stalled diplomacy for Iran to limit its nuclear program in return for lifting economic sanctions. Tensions mount with Israel reportedly planning an attack on Iranian sites.

A combo picture of Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi (left) with Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff (Photos/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

As Iran and the United States prepare for another crucial round of talks in Rome, tensions are high. These negotiations, facilitated by Oman, aim to address the impasse over Iran's nuclear program, with the potential to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting US-imposed sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has made it clear that ceasing uranium enrichment would derail any potential deal. He emphasized that while Iran is committed to peaceful nuclear technology, it demands the international community recognize its right to develop this program.

Complicating matters, reports have surfaced that Israel may be planning an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran has warned of a strong response to any such actions. Concurrently, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about negotiations, even as he discussed potential strategies with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

