High-Stakes Rome Talks: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Poised to Resume

As Iran and the United States prepare for another crucial round of talks in Rome, tensions are high. These negotiations, facilitated by Oman, aim to address the impasse over Iran's nuclear program, with the potential to limit uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting US-imposed sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has made it clear that ceasing uranium enrichment would derail any potential deal. He emphasized that while Iran is committed to peaceful nuclear technology, it demands the international community recognize its right to develop this program.

Complicating matters, reports have surfaced that Israel may be planning an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran has warned of a strong response to any such actions. Concurrently, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about negotiations, even as he discussed potential strategies with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

