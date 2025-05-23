UN Alerts: Urgent Aid Crucial to Prevent Gaza Catastrophe

Gaza residents are facing dire circumstances due to prolonged deprivation of essentials like food and medicine, according to Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General. He reported that this hardship has persisted for more than 11 weeks.

Lazzarini stressed the need for a continuous flow of aid, citing that at least 500-600 trucks should enter Gaza daily under UN management to prevent further deterioration of the situation. He noted that efforts during the ceasefire managed this volume of aid effectively.

Lazzarini argued that saving lives must take precedence over military and political objectives. He summarized by stating that the people of Gaza cannot afford further delays in receiving aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)