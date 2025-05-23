Left Menu

UN Alerts: Urgent Aid Crucial to Prevent Gaza Catastrophe

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini emphasizes the dire needs in Gaza, with families lacking essentials for over 11 weeks. Immediate, consistent help is vital to avert disaster, requiring robust international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:57 IST
UN Alerts: Urgent Aid Crucial to Prevent Gaza Catastrophe
Representative Image (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza residents are facing dire circumstances due to prolonged deprivation of essentials like food and medicine, according to Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General. He reported that this hardship has persisted for more than 11 weeks.

Lazzarini stressed the need for a continuous flow of aid, citing that at least 500-600 trucks should enter Gaza daily under UN management to prevent further deterioration of the situation. He noted that efforts during the ceasefire managed this volume of aid effectively.

Lazzarini argued that saving lives must take precedence over military and political objectives. He summarized by stating that the people of Gaza cannot afford further delays in receiving aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025