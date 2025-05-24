Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Indian Politicians Stand United Against Terrorism in Tokyo

Indian political leaders, despite domestic differences, displayed a united front against terrorism in Tokyo. The all-party delegation received appreciation in Japan for India's stance on combating terrorism. Led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, politicians from various parties engaged with the Indian community and highlighted Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism.

All-Party Delegation member Salman Khurshid (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In an unprecedented show of unity, Indian politicians from various parties, led by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, have come together in Tokyo to present a united front against terrorism. Despite the intense political rivalry back home, these leaders underscored their commitment to India's stance on combating terrorism at an international level.

Khurshid emphasized the importance of such unity while speaking to ANI, noting that Japan has appreciated India's coherent message against terrorism. He expressed satisfaction with the support received, acknowledging the spontaneous solidarity for India's position that was apparent during their stay in Japan.

The delegation, composed of both ruling and opposition party members, engaged actively with the Indian community, emphasizing the threat posed by terrorism and spotlighting Pakistan's role in fostering it. Their interactions and discussions aim to foster global awareness and support for India's campaign against terrorism. As part of a larger outreach, the delegation will continue its mission across East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

