Supriya Sule Leads All-Party Delegation to Champion India's Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation led by NCP's Supriya Sule is set to commence a global mission to advocate India's firm stance against terrorism. The delegation aims to project national solidarity and condemn recent terror acts, visiting countries including Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia. Key politicians from multiple parties will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:21 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule is spearheading a significant all-party mission aimed at strengthening India's global position against terrorism. Speaking on Saturday, she announced that the group will begin their diplomatic journey across four nations starting Sunday, starting with Doha and continuing to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Cairo.

This 10-day international agenda seeks to convey India's firm position on terrorism. Sule reiterated the serious aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam, describing wounds that will remain unhealed for the affected families. She emphasized the unified stance of the opposition and expressed gratitude for leading this crucial endeavor.

In the wake of these violent acts, Sule highlighted the delegation's goal to unveil the truths of Pahalgam, condemning terrorism while stressing India's zero tolerance. This delegation comprises senior figures from BJP, Congress, TDP, AAP, and others, united in projecting India's consensus and determination abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

