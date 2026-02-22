Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's Unstoppable Rise: Doha Dominance Adds to Stellar Year

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the Qatar Open title in Doha with a decisive victory over Arthur Fils, extending his winning streak on outdoor hard courts and solidifying his position as the world's top tennis player. Alcaraz's triumph follows his historic Career Grand Slam achievement at the Australian Open.

22-02-2026
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz continued his remarkable 2026 campaign by capturing the Qatar Open crown in Doha, showcasing a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over French opponent Arthur Fils. The match, lasting just 50 minutes, further cemented Alcaraz's status as a leading force in tennis, occurring just weeks after he became the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam with a win at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz demonstrated exceptional skill and athleticism from the opening serve, controlling the pace and neutralizing Fils' offensive efforts with spectacular defensive shots and precision winners. The triumph marked his 12th consecutive victory of the year. In his post-match comments, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his early season performance and emphasized the importance of continual improvement, as quoted by the ATP Tour.

This latest success bestowed Alcaraz with his ninth ATP 500 title, placing him alongside Andy Murray in the tournament category's history. The Doha matchup with Fils marked a continuation of Alcaraz's dominance in their head-to-head encounters, where he now maintains a flawless record, also extending his hard-court winning streak to 30 matches, underscoring his formidable presence on the global tennis stage.

