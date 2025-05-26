Left Menu

India-Guyana Ties Strengthen: Tharoor-Led Delegation Highlights Shared Fight Against Terrorism

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation, visit Guyana to mark its 59th Independence Day, highlighting their solidarity with India against terrorism. They discuss cooperation opportunities, applaud Guyana's support, and update the international community on India's decisive anti-terror operation, Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:08 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Deepening the bond between New Delhi and Georgetown, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, part of a multi-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, expressed gratitude to the people of Guyana for supporting India in its fight against terrorism. "Today, after our visit to America, we've come to Guyana under Shashi Tharoor's leadership. A profound relationship exists between India and Guyana," said Deora.

Congress MP and delegation leader Shashi Tharoor participated in Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations at the Albion Sports Complex. Following talks with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips, Tharoor emphasized the expansive cooperation potential between the two nations and appreciated the hospitality extended by Guyana's leadership.

Tharoor stated, "Our cooperation with Guyana extends beyond our visit. Around 100 officials from Guyana annually partake in our Technical Cooperation programme. I am very thankful for the Prime Minister's warm welcome." The delegation was welcomed enthusiastically by the Indian diaspora, acknowledging India's anti-terrorism efforts, and discussed bilateral issues amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

