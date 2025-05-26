Left Menu

India's Zero-Tolerance Stance Gains Global Backing from South Korea

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, has gained support in South Korea for India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, especially after the Pahalgam attack. Experts highlight potential for strengthened Indo-Korean ties, emphasizing multilateral alliances and increased military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:45 IST
India's Zero-Tolerance Stance Gains Global Backing from South Korea
All-party delegation members met South Korean experts, scholars (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a strategic move to bolster its stance against terrorism, an all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, recently visited South Korea. The delegation's mission centered on reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism, with a specific focus on Pakistan-sponsored attacks.

The Indian delegation met with South Korean scholars and policy experts, briefing them on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's subsequent response through Operation Sindoor. The operation marked a decisive military action that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, resulting in significant casualties and a demonstration of India's resolve against terrorism.

Prominent figures such as Wongi Choe and Changhwan Kim lauded India's approach and stressed the importance of Indo-Korean collaboration against shared security threats. They suggested forming multilateral alliances like KAII (Korea, Australia, Indonesia, India) to enhance cooperative efforts in security and military modernization.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025