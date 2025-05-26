India's Zero-Tolerance Stance Gains Global Backing from South Korea

In a strategic move to bolster its stance against terrorism, an all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, recently visited South Korea. The delegation's mission centered on reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism, with a specific focus on Pakistan-sponsored attacks.

The Indian delegation met with South Korean scholars and policy experts, briefing them on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's subsequent response through Operation Sindoor. The operation marked a decisive military action that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, resulting in significant casualties and a demonstration of India's resolve against terrorism.

Prominent figures such as Wongi Choe and Changhwan Kim lauded India's approach and stressed the importance of Indo-Korean collaboration against shared security threats. They suggested forming multilateral alliances like KAII (Korea, Australia, Indonesia, India) to enhance cooperative efforts in security and military modernization.