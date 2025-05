India's Diplomatic Success: Qatar Backs India's Stance Against Terrorism

India's Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, has declared the all-party delegation's visit to Qatar, headed by Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, as 'successful.' Qatar extended its support to India in its fight against terrorism, following discussions with leading Qatari officials.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Shura Council's Deputy Speaker Hamda bint Al-Sulaiti and Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The meetings underscored India's stance on terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, presenting India's new counter-terrorism policies.

Qatar, standing in solidarity with India, reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. As part of a strategic partnership, both nations exchanged views affirming unity against terrorist activities. The delegation also engaged with academia and business leaders, emphasizing India's global message against terrorism.

