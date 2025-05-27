Left Menu

India-Singapore Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism

An Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha engaged in significant dialogues in Singapore, discussing key geopolitical developments and counter-terrorism strategies. The talks emphasized strengthening India-Singapore ties and garnered Singapore's support for India's actions against terrorism, including the decisive Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST
Singapore's Member of Parliament Vikram Nair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations and address terrorism, an all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, conducted a series of high-level meetings in Singapore.

The delegation engaged with prominent figures such as Singapore MP Vikram Nair and SICCI Chairman Neil Parek, focusing on geopolitical developments, notably Operation Sindoor.

Amidst discussions, there was common ground on promoting international law and fortifying people-to-people connections between India and Singapore. The delegation also underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism and urged Singapore's support at international forums.

