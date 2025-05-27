India-Singapore Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations and address terrorism, an all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, conducted a series of high-level meetings in Singapore.

The delegation engaged with prominent figures such as Singapore MP Vikram Nair and SICCI Chairman Neil Parek, focusing on geopolitical developments, notably Operation Sindoor.

Amidst discussions, there was common ground on promoting international law and fortifying people-to-people connections between India and Singapore. The delegation also underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism and urged Singapore's support at international forums.