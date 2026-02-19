Dutch PM Advocates for AI Bloc Amidst Global Geopolitical Shifts

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has called for establishing a bloc of like-minded nations to develop norms for responsible artificial intelligence (AI), amidst a backdrop where the US and China are pursuing their own AI strategies.

At a media briefing, Schoof emphasized the importance of countries collaborating on AI development independently from major powers. He noted that the absence of US and China at the AI Impact summit highlighted the advantage of such cooperation, especially for European nations seeking autonomy.

Schoof reiterated the significance of unity among countries to ensure AI development does not lead to undue dependencies. Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney's call for middle powers to unite, Schoof stressed AI's transformative impact similar to the digital revolution, indicating opportunities and potential workforce changes.

