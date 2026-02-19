Dutch PM Advocates for AI Bloc Amidst Global Geopolitical Shifts
Dutch PM Dick Schoof has proposed forming a bloc of like-minded nations to establish norms for responsible AI development. As US and China follow their own strategies, the call emphasizes European autonomy and resilience against geopolitical dependencies in AI, urging collaboration with countries like India.
- Country:
- India
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has called for establishing a bloc of like-minded nations to develop norms for responsible artificial intelligence (AI), amidst a backdrop where the US and China are pursuing their own AI strategies.
At a media briefing, Schoof emphasized the importance of countries collaborating on AI development independently from major powers. He noted that the absence of US and China at the AI Impact summit highlighted the advantage of such cooperation, especially for European nations seeking autonomy.
Schoof reiterated the significance of unity among countries to ensure AI development does not lead to undue dependencies. Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney's call for middle powers to unite, Schoof stressed AI's transformative impact similar to the digital revolution, indicating opportunities and potential workforce changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumph for Trump's Ballroom: White House Project Clears Major Approval
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits