Urgency in Ocean Conservation: French Envoy Stresses Need for Immediate Maritime Action

In a call to action, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, the French Ambassador for the Ocean and Special Envoy for the United Nations Ocean Conference, underscored the pressing need to implement the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty. His remarks come ahead of the pivotal UN Ocean Conference slated for June 2025 in Nice, France, where he highlighted the crucial involvement of Indo-Pacific nations in safeguarding marine ecosystems.

The urgency for ocean conservation has never been greater, with the alarming possibility of a four-metre sea-level rise by 2100. Diplomatic sources mirrored this sentiment, emphasizing comprehensive strategies to shield marine environments. By facilitating international cooperation and involving sectors from science to business, the summit aims to address oceanic challenges amid climate shifts.

The BBNJ Treaty, signed by India last year yet awaiting ratification, is a landmark agreement crafted to ensure the sustainable use of marine biodiversity. It incorporates an ecosystem-centric framework, emphasizing precautionary principles and equitable resource sharing. Despite its inclusion in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, ocean financing lags, necessitating a shift in global focus to avert ecological upheaval.

