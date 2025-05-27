India's Diplomatic Outreach in Kuwait: A United Stand Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, a multi-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, visited Kuwait to bolster bilateral ties and discuss regional terrorism concerns. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla characterized the interactions as comprehensive and impactful, emphasizing Kuwait's influential role in counter-terrorism efforts.

The delegation held an informal session, known as Diwaniya, with top Kuwaiti policymakers and society leaders. Kuwaiti officials strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, aligning with India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Shringla noted Kuwait's membership in the Gulf Cooperation on Terrorist Financing as crucial and spoke about India and Kuwait's joint security efforts.

During the visit, the delegation met with Indian expatriates, rallying support against terrorism, while members of the diaspora affirmed their commitment to spreading India's anti-terror message. The diplomatic effort follows India's military response to the April 22 attack, showing a unified front against terror networks operating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)