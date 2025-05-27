Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Outreach in Kuwait: A United Stand Against Terrorism

A multi-party Indian delegation visited Kuwait to strengthen bilateral ties and address concerns over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation engaged with notable Kuwaiti figures and the Indian diaspora, reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and highlighting Kuwait's supportive stance on the issue. The visit follows the Pahalgam attack response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:32 IST
Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during the India-Kuwait delegation interaction. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, a multi-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, visited Kuwait to bolster bilateral ties and discuss regional terrorism concerns. Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla characterized the interactions as comprehensive and impactful, emphasizing Kuwait's influential role in counter-terrorism efforts.

The delegation held an informal session, known as Diwaniya, with top Kuwaiti policymakers and society leaders. Kuwaiti officials strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, aligning with India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Shringla noted Kuwait's membership in the Gulf Cooperation on Terrorist Financing as crucial and spoke about India and Kuwait's joint security efforts.

During the visit, the delegation met with Indian expatriates, rallying support against terrorism, while members of the diaspora affirmed their commitment to spreading India's anti-terror message. The diplomatic effort follows India's military response to the April 22 attack, showing a unified front against terror networks operating from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

