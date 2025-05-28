Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Reaches New Heights Amidst Familiar Challenges

SpaceX's Starship completed a successful ascent burn, marking advancement in its test flight program. CEO Elon Musk reported improvements such as the intact heat shield and engine performance. Despite pressure leaks during re-entry, valuable data were collected, boosting plans for accelerated launches every three to four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:05 IST
Starship coasts after ascent burn (Image: X @elonmusk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX's Starship successfully executed its ascent burn, now coasting through the cosmos as confirmed by the company's Twitter update on Wednesday. The achievement marks a notable stride in the spacecraft's development compared to prior missions.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, celebrated the milestone on X, highlighting the achieved ship engine cutoff and intact heat shields, marking a substantial improvement. He acknowledged the mission's issues with main tank pressure loss due to leaks during coasting but emphasized the wealth of data gathered, setting the stage for a quicker launch schedule.

This development arrives shortly after Starship's eighth test, which saw mixed outcomes—a successful booster 'catch' but eventual loss of altitude after engine failures. Despite setbacks, SpaceX is dedicated to advancing Starship's capabilities with launches planned every 3-4 weeks, fueling its space exploration agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

