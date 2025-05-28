Indian Delegation Highlights Anti-Terror Stance in Greece

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi, has embarked on a diplomatic mission across Europe to assert India's firm stance against terrorism. On Wednesday, the group met with Maria Gavouneli, Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, ELIAMEP.

Earlier, the delegation engaged with Tasos Chatzivasileiou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, alongside other officials. Their diplomatic tour aims to consolidate international support and counter misinformation related to terrorism, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance approach.

The visit to Greece is part of a broader itinerary that includes Spain, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Former Indian Ambassador to the EU, Manjeev Singh Puri, underscored Russia and Slovenia's backing of India's global anti-terrorism initiatives. The delegation's mission is crucial in rallying global consensus against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)