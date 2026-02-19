Left Menu

India-Greece: Strategic Partnership Boosted by India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the impact of the India-EU FTA on trade and investment. Both leaders reviewed their strategic partnership and noted growth in diverse fields. Recent exchange visits have strengthened their collaboration, focusing on new areas and global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST
India-Greece: Strategic Partnership Boosted by India-EU FTA
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the impact of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which they believe will unlock new trade and investment opportunities between India and Greece.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, saw both leaders reviewing their wide-ranging strategic partnership. They acknowledged the steady growth in various sectors and explored potential avenues for further cooperation while also exchanging views on regional and global concerns.

Appreciating recent connectivity initiatives, Modi and Mitsotakis emphasized the potential expansion under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). High-level visits have invigorated their strategic partnership, with Mitsotakis's visit marking his second trip to India, following Modi's visit to Athens in August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
4
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026