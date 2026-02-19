India-Greece: Strategic Partnership Boosted by India-EU FTA

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the impact of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which they believe will unlock new trade and investment opportunities between India and Greece.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, saw both leaders reviewing their wide-ranging strategic partnership. They acknowledged the steady growth in various sectors and explored potential avenues for further cooperation while also exchanging views on regional and global concerns.

Appreciating recent connectivity initiatives, Modi and Mitsotakis emphasized the potential expansion under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). High-level visits have invigorated their strategic partnership, with Mitsotakis's visit marking his second trip to India, following Modi's visit to Athens in August 2023.

