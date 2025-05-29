India Firm on Demands: No Talks with Pakistan Without Action on Terrorism
India has reiterated that any engagement with Pakistan must be bilateral and contingent on Pakistan's handing over of terrorists and vacating Jammu and Kashmir. This stance highlights the need for credible steps against terrorism and supports India's move to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry made its position clear on Thursday regarding bilateral discussions with Pakistan, emphasizing that the only topic of discussion should be Pakistan's actions on terrorism and vacating illegally occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined, during a media briefing in the capital, that both talks and trade cannot proceed unless Pakistan responds to India's demands regarding terrorism. He reiterated India's insistence that terrorism and dialogue are mutually exclusive, alluding to a list of terrorists India expects Pakistan to extradite.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported this approach, marking his stance that terror infrastructure in Pakistan needs dismantling for peace. He stressed India's policy that any talks will only address terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further tying the Indus Water Treaty to Pakistan's cessation of support for cross-border terrorism.
