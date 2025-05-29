India Firm on Demands: No Talks with Pakistan Without Action on Terrorism

The Indian External Affairs Ministry made its position clear on Thursday regarding bilateral discussions with Pakistan, emphasizing that the only topic of discussion should be Pakistan's actions on terrorism and vacating illegally occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined, during a media briefing in the capital, that both talks and trade cannot proceed unless Pakistan responds to India's demands regarding terrorism. He reiterated India's insistence that terrorism and dialogue are mutually exclusive, alluding to a list of terrorists India expects Pakistan to extradite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported this approach, marking his stance that terror infrastructure in Pakistan needs dismantling for peace. He stressed India's policy that any talks will only address terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further tying the Indus Water Treaty to Pakistan's cessation of support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)