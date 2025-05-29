Left Menu

Indian Delegation Engages with Indonesian Leaders on Anti-Terrorism Efforts

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged with Indonesian think tanks and political leaders, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism. The visit highlighted India's position on counter-terrorism, urging international support and sharing insights on Operation Sindoor, a significant diplomatic effort against terrorist activities, especially those influenced by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:54 IST
All-party delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha engages with think tanks, foreign diplomats (Photo/X@IndianEmbJkt)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged in meaningful discussions in Jakarta with Indonesian think tanks, political leaders, and diplomats. Their agenda centered on strengthening ties and emphasizing a consolidated stand against cross-border terrorism, according to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

During interactions with prominent Indonesian research bodies such as the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the delegation communicated India's zero tolerance towards terrorism, emphasizing the need for international cooperation in combating false narratives, particularly those propagated by vested interests linked to Pakistan. The call to dismantle terror infrastructure and address the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) was also reiterated.

The delegation continued their diplomatic mission with a luncheon attended by Resident Ambassadors from 20 countries in Indonesia, sharing detailed insights into Operation Sindoor. This operation highlighted India's calculated response to a terror attack, underscoring the necessity for coordinated diplomatic intervention as noted in the UN Security Council Statement dated April 25, 2025. Indonesian political party leaders, including those from the National Mandate Party, expressed solidarity with India, underlining that terrorism transcends religion and race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

