Honoring Heroes: UN Awards Dag Hammarskjold Medal to Indian Peacekeepers

The United Nations is set to bestow the revered Dag Hammarskjold Medal posthumously on two Indian peacekeepers, Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh, honoring their ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of global peace, a statement revealed. Brigadier Jha, serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), was tasked with monitoring ceasefire agreements in the volatile Golan Heights. Simultaneously, Havildar Singh contributed to the stabilization efforts in war-torn regions with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The medals, awarded posthumously, will be presented during a dignified ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on May 29, aligning with the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This solemn day is dedicated to honoring over 4,300 peacekeepers who have paid the ultimate price under the UN banner since 1948. The Dag Hammarskjold Medal, initiated by UN Security Council Resolution 1121 in 1997, commemorates the second UN Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjold, who perished in a 1961 plane crash during a peace mission. This accolade annually recognizes the supreme sacrifices of military, police, and civilian personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.

Historically, India ranks among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping initiatives, having deployed more than 200,000 personnel across 49 missions. Numerous Indian peacekeepers have previously been honored with this medal. The Ministry of External Affairs noted India's pivotal role in global peace and security, with over 290,000 peacekeepers participating in over 50 UN missions. Currently, more than 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are engaged in nine active missions, operating under challenging conditions to uphold international peace, according to the statement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)