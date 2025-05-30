Indian Delegation Advocates Unity Against Terrorism in Jakarta

The Indian parliamentary delegation, represented by various parties including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and Shiv Sena, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Indonesia this week. Led by Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U), the delegation honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying flowers at the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta, symbolizing India's commitment to peace.

Throughout their visit, the delegation engaged in discussions with Indonesia's key think tanks and academic leaders, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism. These meetings were crucial in challenging false narratives and fostering mutual understanding. The focus was particularly on Operation Sindoor, which aims to hold perpetrators accountable for acts of terror.

In meetings with Resident Ambassadors from several nations, the delegation highlighted the necessity of dismantling Pakistan's terror infrastructure and resolving tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They urged international support against terrorism, in line with a recent UN Security Council statement. The delegation also met with Indonesia's National Mandate Party leaders, who expressed solidarity with India's anti-terror efforts, acknowledging the need to prevent the misuse of religion and race in spreading violence.