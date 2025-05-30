Indian Delegation Advocates Unity Against Terrorism in Jakarta
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jakarta. Engaging in high-level discussions, they advocated for India's stance against terrorism, urging global cooperation, and discussed Operation Sindoor's objectives in their discussions with Indonesian leaders and scholars.
The Indian parliamentary delegation, represented by various parties including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and Shiv Sena, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Indonesia this week. Led by Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U), the delegation honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying flowers at the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta, symbolizing India's commitment to peace.
Throughout their visit, the delegation engaged in discussions with Indonesia's key think tanks and academic leaders, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism. These meetings were crucial in challenging false narratives and fostering mutual understanding. The focus was particularly on Operation Sindoor, which aims to hold perpetrators accountable for acts of terror.
In meetings with Resident Ambassadors from several nations, the delegation highlighted the necessity of dismantling Pakistan's terror infrastructure and resolving tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They urged international support against terrorism, in line with a recent UN Security Council statement. The delegation also met with Indonesia's National Mandate Party leaders, who expressed solidarity with India's anti-terror efforts, acknowledging the need to prevent the misuse of religion and race in spreading violence.
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands in Srinagar, first trip since Operation Sindoor.
Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Honoring Heroes: BSF's Brave Hearts of Operation Sindoor
BJP's Agrawal Defends Operation Sindoor's Non-violent Strategy
BJP Celebrates Operation Sindoor with Tiranga Rallies