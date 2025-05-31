U.S. Warns of China's Military Ambitions in Indo-Pacific

The United States has issued a grave warning against China's increasing military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing Beijing's likely intent to employ force to reshape the balance of power, particularly concerning Taiwan. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth articulated concerns about China's military rehearsals aimed at potential actions against Taiwan, affirming the U.S.'s persistent presence in the region to counter Chinese expansionism.

Reports indicate that China remains committed to potentially incorporating Taiwan through force, intensifying military exercises around the island as part of these efforts. Hegseth's declarations arise amidst growing U.S.-China tensions that extend across trade and technological domains, while the U.S. has fortified military alliances with countries like the Philippines to resist Chinese territorial advances in the South China Sea.

Further allegations by Hegseth accuse China of carrying out cyberattacks and militarizing contested zones in the South China Sea — activity condemned by an international tribunal as legally unfounded. Despite these escalating tensions, Beijing opted not to send senior defense officials to the conference, preferring representation by members from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University, highlighting unresolved diplomatic strains. Key summit discussions are expected to revolve around China's strategic assertiveness and its implications for Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)