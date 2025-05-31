Left Menu

Sharjah to Host the 29th World Investment Conference

Sharjah is set to host the 29th World Investment Conference, coinciding with WAIPA's 30th anniversary. The event highlights UAE's status as a global investment hub and aims to foster sustainable growth and cross-border partnerships.

  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah is poised to make a significant mark on the global investment landscape as it gears up to host the 29th edition of the World Investment Conference (WIC). The event, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), highlights the UAE's growing prominence as a hub for global investment.

In a formal ceremony, a "Host Agreement" was signed in the presence of prominent figures including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi and UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. The agreement underscores a commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships and sustainable economic development.

Set against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, the conference aims to chart a new course for sustainable investment and shared prosperity. As global leaders prepare to converge on Sharjah, the event promises to be a vital forum for discussing the future of foreign direct investment and international economic collaboration.

