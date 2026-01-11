UAE Solidifies Global Content Creation Hub Status at 1 Billion Followers Summit

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, held in Dubai, witnessed the participation of Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. She highlighted the significance of the event in showcasing the UAE's stature as a burgeoning content creation powerhouse.

Emphasizing the summit's theme 'Content for Good', Latifa bint Mohammed underscored the essential societal role of creators, stressing that content with a positive impact is pivotal for sustainable development. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit continues until January 11 at prime locations, including Emirates Towers.

The summit promises immense participation with over 30,000 visitors, 15,000 creators, and 500 speakers. Attendees will benefit from over 580 events, ranging from interactive dialogues to workshops, spotlighting the sector's growth and contribution to the global knowledge economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)