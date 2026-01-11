Left Menu

UAE Solidifies Global Content Creation Hub Status at 1 Billion Followers Summit

Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hails the 1 Billion Followers Summit as a reflection of UAE's evolving role in global content creation under visionary leadership. The event underscores creators' societal impact under the theme 'Content for Good' and is expected to draw over 30,000 attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:29 IST
UAE Solidifies Global Content Creation Hub Status at 1 Billion Followers Summit
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, held in Dubai, witnessed the participation of Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. She highlighted the significance of the event in showcasing the UAE's stature as a burgeoning content creation powerhouse.

Emphasizing the summit's theme 'Content for Good', Latifa bint Mohammed underscored the essential societal role of creators, stressing that content with a positive impact is pivotal for sustainable development. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit continues until January 11 at prime locations, including Emirates Towers.

The summit promises immense participation with over 30,000 visitors, 15,000 creators, and 500 speakers. Attendees will benefit from over 580 events, ranging from interactive dialogues to workshops, spotlighting the sector's growth and contribution to the global knowledge economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026