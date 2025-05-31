India's Global Push in Anti-Terror Campaign: Delegation Meets Ethiopian Parliament

In a united front against terrorism, an all-party delegation from India, headed by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, engaged with the Ethiopian Parliament on Saturday. Their discussions centered on Operation Sindoor and the nation's firm stance against global terrorism.

During an interaction with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, Sule emphasized the tragic impact of the Pahalgam attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists. She praised India's decisive response led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the unity of all political ideologies in confronting terror. 'We are reaching out internationally, stressing our collective need to eradicate terrorism,' said Sule.

Previously, the Indian delegation met with the African Union's Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa. India's diplomatic initiative, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, aims to eliminate terror infrastructure in neighboring regions. This outreach highlights India's effort to rally international support against terrorism.