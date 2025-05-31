India's Global Push in Anti-Terror Campaign: Delegation Meets Ethiopian Parliament
An all-party Indian delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, met Ethiopian officials to discuss India's Operation Sindoor and international anti-terrorism efforts. This mission underscores India's commitment to tackling terrorism and seeks global support against this menace following the Pahalgam attack.
- Country:
- Ethiopia
In a united front against terrorism, an all-party delegation from India, headed by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, engaged with the Ethiopian Parliament on Saturday. Their discussions centered on Operation Sindoor and the nation's firm stance against global terrorism.
During an interaction with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, Sule emphasized the tragic impact of the Pahalgam attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists. She praised India's decisive response led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the unity of all political ideologies in confronting terror. 'We are reaching out internationally, stressing our collective need to eradicate terrorism,' said Sule.
Previously, the Indian delegation met with the African Union's Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa. India's diplomatic initiative, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, aims to eliminate terror infrastructure in neighboring regions. This outreach highlights India's effort to rally international support against terrorism.
ALSO READ
Gehlot Questions Accountability in Pahalgam Attack and Assembly Decisions
Foreign secy tells parliamentary panel that probe into Pahalgam attack revealed terrorists communicated with masterminds in Pakistan: Sources.
People's Action Urges Memorial for Pahalgam Attack Victims
National Conference Stands Firm on J&K's Special Status Amid Pahalgam Attack Condemnation
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Pahalgam Attack