India-Norway: A Maritime Bond Across Ages

In a landmark moment for India's maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping in Oslo on Tuesday. This event marked the country's first participation in the prestigious global maritime exhibition and was attended by Norway's Crown Prince Haakon.

The India Pavilion showcased the country's rich maritime history, serving as a platform to build international collaborations. Both Sonowal and Prince Haakon interacted with participants and explored exhibits, including a model of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, which aims to preserve India's maritime legacy.

Sonowal's visit underscored the expanding partnership between India and Norway. The Crown Prince expressed admiration for India's maritime traditions and confirmed plans for a high-level visit to India. The discussions emphasized potential for comprehensive collaboration, especially in cultural, technological, and academic domains, to promote sustainable maritime advancements.