Dalai Lama Advocates Dialogue and Education at World Parliamentarians' Convention

In a message delivered in Tokyo, the Dalai Lama emphasized the importance of dialogue and education to resolve global conflicts. He advocated for peaceful solutions, praised Tibetan resilience, and highlighted Buddhism's growing influence in China, while stressing the integration of human values into education, expressing hope for future reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:46 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Source: @DalaiLama) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Tokyo, during the 9th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet, a message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama was delivered by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. The Dalai Lama expressed appreciation for the support of global representatives and emphasized its importance for Tibetans, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) report.

The Dalai Lama highlighted the ongoing global challenges characterized by persistent conflicts. He urged for non-violent conflict resolution through dialogue, advocating for a peaceful approach to securing freedom and dignity for Tibetans. His message reaffirmed the resilient spirit of Tibetans and called for recognition from the Chinese people of Tibet's peaceful struggle based on truth and justice.

Emphasizing the growing Chinese interest in Buddhism, the Dalai Lama noted its significance in their spiritual history. He acknowledged the value of Buddhist philosophy and psychology in contemporary research, advocating for education that nurtures intellectual and emotional development. He expressed hope for integrating human values into education systems and conveyed gratitude for support in the Tibetan cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

