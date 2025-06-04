Left Menu

Unmasking Atrocities: The Crisis of Extrajudicial Killings in Balochistan

Paank denounces the extrajudicial killings of Samiullah and Bismillah in Balochistan, emphasizing the ongoing human rights violations and enforced disappearances in 2025. The organization details cases of brutal murders and urgent calls for justice and governmental accountability, underlined by global concerns over unresolved atrocities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:51 IST
Unmasking Atrocities: The Crisis of Extrajudicial Killings in Balochistan
Representative Image (Source: @paank_bnm) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a harrowing account, human rights group Paank has condemned the extrajudicial killings of two men, Samiullah and Bismillah, whose bodies were discovered in the Ganda Gain neighborhood of Kalat on June 3, 2025. Levies sources have confirmed that both were shot and their bodies discarded mercilessly before being taken to RHC Mangochar. Paank claims these murders highlight the persistent atrocities of enforced disappearances and killings in Balochistan, attributing the acts to Pakistani security agents.

The organization further reveals an alarming uptick in such violations throughout 2025. Citing a grim track record, cases include the execution of Bashir Ahmad Marri and Arman Marri in a staged encounter and the shooting of Rehana in Awaran. Another tragic account involves Mehrab and Khan Mohammad, reportedly tortured in Kech, and Zabid Ali from Chaghi who was forcibly taken from his home. Paank ardently calls for transparent investigations and immediate action to halt these heinous crimes.

Enforced disappearances pose a substantial human rights challenge in Balochistan. Notably, global entities like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have persistently urged the Pakistani government to thoroughly investigate these incidents and address the associated humanitarian suffering, which plunges affected families into untold distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

