OSCE Nations Probe Georgia's Human Rights Crisis

An expert mission involving Britain, Canada, Germany, and 21 other OSCE members is set to investigate the worsening human rights situation in Georgia, as announced in a joint statement.

The statement highlights growing concerns over Georgia's adherence to its human-dimension commitments and international human rights obligations. These concerns prompted 38 countries to invoke the OSCE's Vienna Mechanism in December 2024.

The OSCE, an organization comprising 57 member states across Europe, Central Asia, North America, and former Cold War rivals, seeks further information from Georgian authorities to address these developments.