UAE Partners with WHO to Combat Malnutrition in Yemen's Socotra Island

The UAE, in collaboration with WHO, has launched an initiative to tackle malnutrition in Socotra Island, Yemen. The project aims to reduce maternal and child mortality through a two-year plan, enhancing healthcare services and building resilient health systems to address urgent nutritional and health needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:46 IST
UAE, WHO launch humanitarian initiative to combat malnutrition among women, children in Socotra Island (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Yemen

The United Arab Emirates, in a strategic partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has embarked on a humanitarian initiative aimed at combating malnutrition among children and women on Socotra Island, Yemen. This effort stems from the UAE's commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector globally.

With reports indicating that acute malnutrition rates have reached concerning levels on the island, the initiative seeks to address pressing health challenges. UAE's Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has committed to working closely with WHO to craft effective nutritional and health solutions based on comprehensive current data surveys.

The initiative will span two years, focusing on reducing maternal and child mortality by enhancing healthcare services and emergency preparedness. WHO and UAE aim to establish resilient health systems to improve long-term health security in Socotra while providing immediate relief and solutions for enduring nutritional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

