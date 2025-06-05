Tejasvi Surya Criticizes Pakistan's UN Delegation Amid Diplomatic Tensions

At a press conference held at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan's delegation to New York, describing them as akin to 'the Devil quoting from the scriptures.' Surya remarked on the irony of Pakistan's self-proclaimed peace mission, questioning the authenticity of their intentions.

Highlighting the disparity in military capabilities, Surya pointed out Pakistan's dependency on 'cheap Chinese imports' for its defense apparatus. He underscored the challenge Pakistan faces in acknowledging India's high-caliber military equipment and robust democratic leadership.

Surya further drew a stark contrast between the presence of Indians and Pakistanis in the U.S., referencing notorious figures like Ramzi Yousef and David Coleman Headley to illustrate Pakistan's problematic image abroad. In contrast, he cited prominent Indian personalities like Indra Nooyi and Sundar Pichai as exemplars of India's positive influence.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leading the Pakistani delegation at the UN, labeled India's Operation Sindoor as 'illegal strikes'—a stance that underscores the ongoing diplomatic friction. The Indian delegation, including prominent MPs and diplomats, visits the U.S. as part of a broader effort at international engagement.

