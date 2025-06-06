Shashi Tharoor Addresses Criticism as Political Storm Brews Over Congress Comments
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responds to internal criticism regarding his remarks on surgical strikes, emphasizing unity in the All-Party delegation. Amidst backlash, Tharoor stresses the importance of focusing on Operation Sindoor and India's anti-terrorism stance while navigating diplomatic engagements abroad.
- Country:
- United States
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP and leader of the All-Party Delegation, downplayed internal criticisms from his party members concerning his comments on surgical strikes. Speaking to ANI, Tharoor stated that while he was aware of media reports, his primary focus was on the unity exhibited by the delegation.
Referring to remarks by fellow Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Tharoor faced accusations of having made factually incorrect statements about the Congress-led UPA government's record on surgical strikes. Surjewala emphasized that the party merely corrected the record, noting historic instances of military action against terrorist threats while Congress was in power.
Amidst this controversy, Tharoor highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor and India's anti-terrorism efforts. Despite the criticisms, he insists on concentrating on diplomatic missions abroad. The political landscape grew tense when Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's statements sparked outrage from BJP leaders, further fueling the ongoing debate.
ALSO READ
Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India and Pakistan Expel Officials Amid Espionage Allegations
Indian ‘chai’ at special event hosted by India at UN to mark International Tea Day
India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission
Global Outreach: India’s Unified Stand Against Terrorism