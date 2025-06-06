Remembering Tiananmen: US Lawmakers Honor 1989 Massacre Victims

On the solemn occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, a bipartisan gathering was held at the US Capitol, organized by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The event aimed to honor Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy advocates who courageously stood against the CCP's oppressive regime.

Chairman John Moolenaar addressed attendees, highlighting the CCP's enduring impact on its own people while commemorating the defiant acts of individuals like the lone protester who faced a tank, and the students who advocated for reform. Prominent congressional members, including Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), were present to show bipartisan support.

Chinese dissidents Wang Dan and Wei Jingsheng shared poignant testimonies on surviving CCP persecution, warning against complacency and urging global solidarity against authoritarianism in China. In a significant gesture, Chairman Moolenaar presented a letter to Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, advocating for severing sister-city ties with Beijing, marking a call for moral clarity against CCP propaganda.

Signed by a coalition of lawmakers, the letter serves as a symbolic call to action and emphasizes America's steadfast support for democracy and freedom. The event highlighted ongoing struggles and reaffirmed American commitment to supporting those battling for rights in China.