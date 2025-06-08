Left Menu

G7 Summit: Canada's Strategic Invite to India's Modi Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Amid domestic political tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit under pressure from other members. Despite initial hesitations due to a diplomatic row, India's vital role in global trade and Indo-Pacific stability secured its inclusion.

Updated: 08-06-2025 19:04 IST
Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit, amid internal and external pressures. This decision comes after Carney faced considerable pressure from other G7 members to ensure India's participation due to its strategic importance in global trade and Indo-Pacific stability.

Initially hesitant because of a diplomatic controversy involving the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada, Carney's Liberal Party faced backlash for the invitation. However, Carney acknowledged the necessity of India's inclusion, citing its position as the world's fourth-largest economy and a crucial player in supply chains.

Despite potential large-scale demonstrations by groups like the World Sikh Federation, Canada is set to navigate these diplomatic challenges as it focuses on the summit's primary agenda, which includes discussions on energy, security, and the digital future. Carney emphasized India's essential role, reaffirming its seat at the global decision-making table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

