Explosion Near Kadena Air Base Injures Four Japan SDF Members

An unexpected explosion occurred near the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, leading to injuries among four members of Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force (SDF), as reported by Kyodo News.

According to the Defence Ministry, the blast took place during disposal operations at an SDF storage facility for unexploded bombs. The explosion resulted in finger lacerations and potential hearing damage for those involved.

Officials confirmed that no evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents, as there is no threat of additional explosions or fire. Despite the incident, operations at US military facilities in Okinawa, a region returned to Japan in 1972 post-World War II, continue as usual.

(With inputs from agencies.)