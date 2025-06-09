Left Menu

UAE's First Robotic Cytoreductive Surgery with HIPEC Sets Medical Milestone

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi achieves a medical first in the UAE with successful robotic cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC to treat a rare appendiceal tumour. The innovative procedure marks a major advance in surgical oncology, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for cutting-edge healthcare.

09-06-2025
In a groundbreaking advancement for medical science in the UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the nation's first robotic cytoreductive surgery combined with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) to treat a rare appendiceal tumour. This medical milestone signifies Abu Dhabi's emerging role as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions.

Led by Dr. Yasir Akmal, a key figure at the Digestive Disease Institute, the complex procedure involved a multidisciplinary effort to excise multiple internal organs from a 48-year-old patient. This surgical intervention aims to prevent the tumour's inflammatory spread within the abdomen, reflecting a significant stride in oncology.

The patient's initial symptoms mimicked appendicitis, leading to an appendectomy where gelatinous deposits were identified. The subsequent pathology report revealed a rare low-grade mucinous neoplasm, which posed the risk of developing into pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as 'jelly belly.' Utilizing advanced diagnostic technology, Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber noted the clinic's commitment to pushing surgical boundaries and enhancing minimally invasive techniques.

