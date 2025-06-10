Left Menu

Israeli Interception of Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Sparks International Outrage

The Gaza-bound aid ship 'Madleen' was intercepted by Israel and docked at Ashdod port. Activists, including Greta Thunberg, were detained and accused of ignoring Hamas atrocities. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition alleged illegal boarding in international waters. International backlash includes calls for humanitarian access to Gaza.

Israeli Interception of Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Sparks International Outrage
The Gaza-bound aid vessel 'Madleen,' carrying a crew that included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, was intercepted by Israeli forces and brought to Ashdod port, CNN reported. The activists, upon arrival, underwent medical checks while Israeli officials accused them of overlooking Hamas's actions.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, behind the mission, accused Israeli military of an unlawful seizure in international waters as the ship attempted to deliver essential supplies to Gaza, still under an aid blockade. Activists claimed Israeli forces used quadcopters to spray the deck with a white substance and disrupted communications.

Criticism of the operation included accusations of violating international law and risking onboard security. Amnesty International and other human rights groups condemned the action, while international leaders, including France's President Macron, demanded the swift release of their citizens aboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

