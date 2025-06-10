Chaos Erupts in Los Angeles as Federal and State Forces Clash with Protesters

The fragile calm in Los Angeles shattered on Sunday as federal forces and the National Guard faced off against protesters near a downtown detention facility. Tear gas and less lethal projectiles were deployed to disperse the agitated crowds, according to a CNN report.

Tensions flared around 1 p.m. following President Donald Trump's deployment of armed troops, despite state officials' objections. Troops formed a skirmish line, wielding riot shields to push back demonstrators, facilitating a convoy of law enforcement vehicles. Heavily armed troops, carrying M4 rifles, presented an unusual sight for urban crowd control, as noted by CNN.

Protests erupted Friday in response to federal immigration raids, escalating by Sunday into a standoff. In response to objects allegedly thrown at them, the National Guard and US Homeland Security forces fired projectiles and tear gas. LAPD officers, equipped with riot gear, used crowd control strategies refined since the George Floyd protests in 2020.

An extreme incident saw a motorcyclist ram into a line of LAPD officers, resulting in injuries to at least two officers before the motorcyclist's arrest. Protesters, meanwhile, used commercial-grade fireworks against authorities. Contradictory police actions were captured on video—a protester startled by fireworks was ordered up, only to be tackled by another officer moments later.

Vandals targeted downtown areas, damaging buildings, vehicles, and Waymo self-driving cars. Protesters advanced onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic as CHP officers tried to clear them. Protesters threw scooters and rocks from an overpass and a lit object ignited a police cruiser. Officers attempted to deescalate by waiting rather than escalating instantly, using tactics to guide protesters off the freeway in groups.

By 9 p.m., the LAPD declared downtown Los Angeles an unlawful assembly, working overnight to disperse the crowds. Officials confirmed numerous arrests during the day's unrest. (ANI)

