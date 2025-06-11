Major Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: Humanitarian Efforts Amid Tensions

In a significant outcome of the recent Istanbul negotiations, a second group of Russian prisoners of war (POWs) was released by Ukraine, as reported by Russia Today. This release follows a major prisoner swap agreement between Moscow and Kiev, illustrating a critical humanitarian effort amidst ongoing tensions.

The exchange, confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, marks the "first stage" focusing on "seriously wounded... soldiers." The soldiers are receiving psychological and medical care in Belarus and will be moved to Russian military hospitals. However, precise details on the servicemen exchanged remain undisclosed.

Adding to the humanitarian measures, Russia has announced the return of over 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers. In tandem, ongoing conflicts have resulted in civilian casualties due to Ukrainian strikes in Russian regions. Despite delays in a subsequent prisoner swap, both nations are planning further negotiations in Istanbul this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)