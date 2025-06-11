Baloch Leader Accuses Pakistan of Using ISIS-F to Undermine National Movements

Allah Nazar Baloch, head of the Baloch Liberation Front, claims Pakistan's military is fabricating the ISIS-Khorasan narrative to undercut nationalist movements under religious pretexts, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Nazar insists the Baloch national independence movement is a homegrown initiative backed solely by the Baloch, devoid of foreign influence. He alleges Pakistan aims to dismantle Baloch society and transform it into a colonial outpost.

Baloch people reportedly endure state oppression and rights abuses under laws like the Anti-Terrorism Act. Allegations include arbitrary arrests, miscarriages of justice by military courts, and media censorship concealing chronic violence against Balochs.