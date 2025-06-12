Left Menu

Baloch Protest in London Highlights 16th Anniversary of Zakir Majeed's Disappearance

The Baloch National Movement staged a protest outside the UK Prime Minister's residence, marking 16 years since the enforced disappearance of Baloch leader Zakir Majeed. Demonstrators urged global intervention against human rights abuses in Balochistan and called for the safe return of the disappeared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:28 IST
Baloch Protest in London Highlights 16th Anniversary of Zakir Majeed's Disappearance
Representative Image (Source: @TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized a protest outside the British Prime Minister's residence in London on Tuesday. The demonstration marked the 16th anniversary of Zakir Majeed Baloch's enforced disappearance, a key figure in the Baloch Students Organisation (Azad), reports The Balochistan Post.

Protesters held banners demanding 'Release Zakir Majeed,' and 'End Enforced Disappearances,' urging the global community, particularly the United Nations and the UK, to address recurring human rights violations in Balochistan. They called on world powers to pressure Pakistan for the safe return of the forcibly disappeared, according to TBP.

Raj Bibi, Majeed's mother, shared her experience of seeking asylum in the UK after failing to find justice in Pakistan. She declared her mission to advocate for all disappeared Baloch individuals and their grieving families. TBP reported more addresses from BNM officials condemning Pakistan's actions and seeking international attention to Baloch people's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025