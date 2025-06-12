Baloch Protest in London Highlights 16th Anniversary of Zakir Majeed's Disappearance

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized a protest outside the British Prime Minister's residence in London on Tuesday. The demonstration marked the 16th anniversary of Zakir Majeed Baloch's enforced disappearance, a key figure in the Baloch Students Organisation (Azad), reports The Balochistan Post.

Protesters held banners demanding 'Release Zakir Majeed,' and 'End Enforced Disappearances,' urging the global community, particularly the United Nations and the UK, to address recurring human rights violations in Balochistan. They called on world powers to pressure Pakistan for the safe return of the forcibly disappeared, according to TBP.

Raj Bibi, Majeed's mother, shared her experience of seeking asylum in the UK after failing to find justice in Pakistan. She declared her mission to advocate for all disappeared Baloch individuals and their grieving families. TBP reported more addresses from BNM officials condemning Pakistan's actions and seeking international attention to Baloch people's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)