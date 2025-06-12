Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Shortly After Takeoff

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India, claiming numerous lives. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, experienced difficulties soon after departure. Rescue operations are underway, with government agencies actively responding. The tragedy has drawn condolences from Indian leaders and the international community.

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crashes Shortly After Takeoff
An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of numerous passengers.

The flight, AI171, was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences to the victims' families, with further updates pending.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu conveyed their sorrow, describing the incident as heartbreaking. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Air India and government agencies actively investigating the cause of the crash and providing assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

