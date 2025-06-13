Left Menu

GHF's Mission Halted Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation faces a stand-down order from the IDF as tensions rise in the Middle East. Despite delivering crucial food aid to Gaza following Israeli attacks on Iran, further distribution was interrupted, challenging GHF's ability to assist the Gazan populace amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been compelled to halt operations following a directive from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as regional tensions across the Middle East heighten. In its statement, GHF highlighted the challenges faced in delivering vital food supplies to Palestinian communities in the Gaza region.

On Friday, May 13, GHF successfully delivered a remarkable 35,520 food boxes, equating to approximately 2,051,280 meals, into Gaza. These efforts came in the wake of recent Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Despite being poised to continue their aid distribution, GHF's operations came to a standstill pending further instructions from the IDF.

GHF has been the sole entity providing food aid in the area over the past day. The organization emphasizes its commitment to responding to humanitarian calls, notably heeding President Trump's appeal earlier for alternative aid routes for Gaza. They express readiness to resume their mission when circumstances permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

