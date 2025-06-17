US and Taiwan to Hold Military Edge Over China by 2027, Says Former US Pacific Command Chief
US and Taiwan are predicted to maintain military superiority over China in the Taiwan Strait by 2027, according to former US Pacific Command head Dennis Blair. Despite China's extensive military modernization efforts, Blair asserts that US and Taiwanese capabilities will outpace the PLA's advancements, ensuring regional stability.
The United States and Taiwan are projected to sustain a joint military dominance against China in the Taiwan Strait by the year 2027, a prospect that former US Pacific Command leader Dennis Blair views as likely, reported Focus Taiwan.
Blair highlighted that China's military modernization efforts, initiated in the 1990s, involve comprehensive advancements not solely focused on Taiwan invasion. Investments span nuclear deterrence, space capabilities, and long-range logistics, indicating a broader scope than previously perceived.
Although China began modernizing earlier, Blair noted the US's strategic response since 2003 involves developing new weapon classes, such as hypersonic weapons and superior air missile defense systems. These innovations, coupled with Taiwan's potential enhancements in autonomous defense technology, are projected to maintain a favorable balance for the US and Taiwan by 2027.
Blair responded to queries about the strategic implications of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific, following their movements near Japan's exclusive economic zone. The presence raised concerns over whether the US and allies need to enhance deterrents against Chinese naval actions, according to the Focus Taiwan report.
