Historic Encounter: Trump Hosts Pakistani Army Chief Amid Regional Tensions
US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House. The discussion will address the ongoing crisis in West Asia and other critical topics like counterterrorism and minerals, amid protests from overseas Pakistanis over Munir's controversial actions.
- Country:
- United States
The White House has announced a significant meeting scheduled for Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This rare encounter highlights the US's aim to resolve the current crisis in West Asia and explore other strategic dialogues.
Political analysts stress the significance of the meeting, noting that it is uncommon for a Pakistani Army Chief to be hosted by a sitting US President. This dialogue comes at a pivotal moment as the Trump administration weighs its strategies concerning the ongoing conflict in Iran, as well as broader concerns including minerals, cryptocurrency, and counterterrorism.
Amid speculations of Pakistan's possible backing of Iran, Munir has publicly pledged his nation's support for efforts to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, demonstrations have erupted in Washington, DC, where Pakistani-Americans criticized Munir's past actions, labeling him a 'mass murderer' and calling for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Asim Munir
- Pakistan
- US
- Iran
- Israel
- White House
- Counterterrorism
- West Asia
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Trump appears to undercut US proposal to Iran, declaring he won't allow any uranium enrichment
Israeli forces open fire a kilometer away from Gaza aid site, killing 3, health officials say
U’khand govt starts 'Super 100' program to give free coaching to medical, engineering aspirants
UPDATE 1-Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Gaza, army says
Israel says 3 soldiers killed in Gaza in deadliest attack on its forces since truce ended in March