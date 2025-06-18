Historic Encounter: Trump Hosts Pakistani Army Chief Amid Regional Tensions

The White House has announced a significant meeting scheduled for Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This rare encounter highlights the US's aim to resolve the current crisis in West Asia and explore other strategic dialogues.

Political analysts stress the significance of the meeting, noting that it is uncommon for a Pakistani Army Chief to be hosted by a sitting US President. This dialogue comes at a pivotal moment as the Trump administration weighs its strategies concerning the ongoing conflict in Iran, as well as broader concerns including minerals, cryptocurrency, and counterterrorism.

Amid speculations of Pakistan's possible backing of Iran, Munir has publicly pledged his nation's support for efforts to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, demonstrations have erupted in Washington, DC, where Pakistani-Americans criticized Munir's past actions, labeling him a 'mass murderer' and calling for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)