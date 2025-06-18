Left Menu

Historic Encounter: Trump Hosts Pakistani Army Chief Amid Regional Tensions

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House. The discussion will address the ongoing crisis in West Asia and other critical topics like counterterrorism and minerals, amid protests from overseas Pakistanis over Munir's controversial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:17 IST
Historic Encounter: Trump Hosts Pakistani Army Chief Amid Regional Tensions
People hold protest against Pakistan's COAS General Asim Munir in the US (Image Credit: X/@NaziaIHussain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has announced a significant meeting scheduled for Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This rare encounter highlights the US's aim to resolve the current crisis in West Asia and explore other strategic dialogues.

Political analysts stress the significance of the meeting, noting that it is uncommon for a Pakistani Army Chief to be hosted by a sitting US President. This dialogue comes at a pivotal moment as the Trump administration weighs its strategies concerning the ongoing conflict in Iran, as well as broader concerns including minerals, cryptocurrency, and counterterrorism.

Amid speculations of Pakistan's possible backing of Iran, Munir has publicly pledged his nation's support for efforts to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, demonstrations have erupted in Washington, DC, where Pakistani-Americans criticized Munir's past actions, labeling him a 'mass murderer' and calling for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025